Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

