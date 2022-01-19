CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.79 ($92.94).

Shares of COP stock opened at €60.30 ($68.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.35. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a twelve month high of €85.35 ($96.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.59.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

