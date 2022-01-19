Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.78. 1,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,292. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $191.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average of $172.18.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concentrix stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

