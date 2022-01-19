Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.92. 1,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,292. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $191.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 25.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.18.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.