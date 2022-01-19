Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of VT opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

