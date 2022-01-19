Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

CLEV opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the concrete leveling systems sales. It operates through the following segments: Concrete Leveling and Gaming and Hospitality. The Concrete Leveling segment will fabricate and market a concrete leveling service unit utilized in the concrete leveling industry.

