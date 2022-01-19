Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $74,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 77,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,918. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

