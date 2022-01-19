Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,161 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $108,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.26. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $223.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

