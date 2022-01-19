Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $836.83 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 4.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Shopify worth $836,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Shopify by 17.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.23.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $38.77 on Wednesday, reaching $1,093.43. 12,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,962. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,406.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,453.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

