Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $90.16 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,953,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,544,930 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Cenovus Energy worth $90,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVE. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,211. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

