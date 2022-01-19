Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,255 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $65,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $111,806,230 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.07. 78,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.86 and its 200-day moving average is $321.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.94.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

