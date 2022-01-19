Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 292,330 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,330 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 1.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $270,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 166.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE:CM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.13. 8,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,677. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.49%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.