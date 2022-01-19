Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,762 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $368,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $243.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

