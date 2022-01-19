Continental Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.