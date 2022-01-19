Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stake Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $24,316,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 27.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 280,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

NYSE CLR opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

