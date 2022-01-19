Cormark Weighs in on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.70 million.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$15.45 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$16.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

