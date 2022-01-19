Cormark Weighs in on Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:RCI opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

