Cortex Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.25 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $72.84 million and $14.25 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 189,423,960 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

