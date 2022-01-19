Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) & Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) Head to Head Contrast

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corus Entertainment and Vistas Media Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corus Entertainment 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $8.55, indicating a potential upside of 104.55%. Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.62%. Given Corus Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Corus Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Vistas Media Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corus Entertainment $1.22 billion 0.72 $136.09 million $0.65 6.43 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Corus Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corus Entertainment 10.83% 15.10% 4.58% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corus Entertainment beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc. is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business. The Radio segment includes radio stations with a concentration in the densely populated area. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

