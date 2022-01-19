Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 289.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cowen by 235.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 116.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 187.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cowen by 584.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 96,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cowen by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 94,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cowen stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $906.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

