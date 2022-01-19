Cqs Us LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cqs Us LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

