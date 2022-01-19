Cqs Us LLC Trims Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cqs Us LLC lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,583 shares during the quarter. Under Armour accounts for 1.6% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.34% of Under Armour worth $28,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Under Armour by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

UA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other Under Armour news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

