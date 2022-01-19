Creative Planning Grows Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after buying an additional 2,452,521 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,161,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 102,913 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,029,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after buying an additional 829,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.