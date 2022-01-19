Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

ADSK stock opened at $252.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

