Creative Planning Has $2.67 Million Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 310,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 229,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.