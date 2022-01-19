Creative Planning Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 436,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 208,902 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 451,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

