Creative Planning Sells 1,031 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

