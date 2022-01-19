Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CRST traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 347.60 ($4.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,166. The company has a market capitalization of £893.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 302 ($4.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 382.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRST. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 410 ($5.59) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.28) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 390 ($5.32) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.87) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.28) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 412.80 ($5.63).

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,244.78).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

