Critical Contrast: Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -50.39% -45.19% Krystal Biotech N/A -15.01% -14.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for aTyr Pharma and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.07%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $114.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.92%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Krystal Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 17.34 -$16.22 million ($2.04) -3.20 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($2.71) -21.92

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Krystal Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases. Its platform consists of a patented, engineered viral vector derived from the herpes simplex virus type 1 that is optimized for local and repeat gene transfer to epithelial cells, and initially using its platform to develop treatments for rare or orphan monogenic diseases caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It also involves in leveraging its platform to develop novel therapies to treat more prevalent conditions, and also focuses on developing treatments for use in the setting of aesthetic skin conditions. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

