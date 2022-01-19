Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.24. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

