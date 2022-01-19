Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 641,717 shares of company stock worth $48,270,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cryoport by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.