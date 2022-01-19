Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CUE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $9.11 on Monday. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $289.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57,808 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

