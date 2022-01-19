Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

