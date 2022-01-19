CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Position Cut by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CURO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CURO Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 256,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $19,728,035. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

CURO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

