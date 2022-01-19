CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

CURO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CURO Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 188,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $617.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CURO Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,728,035 over the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 256,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

