CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 39.0% in December

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,490. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.58. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of CVD Equipment worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

