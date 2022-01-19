CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 39.0% in December

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,490. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.58. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
