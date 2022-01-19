CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 4.2% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

