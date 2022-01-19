CX Institutional Acquires 2,334 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

