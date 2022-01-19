CX Institutional Has $1.09 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,030.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,056.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $878.47. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 333.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total transaction of $16,389,617.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.23.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

