CX Institutional Has $415,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 770 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuit were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,557,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,700,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $537.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.10.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

