CX Institutional Sells 182,195 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,195 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 750,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of MLN opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.62. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

