CX Institutional Sells 8,230 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.71.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

