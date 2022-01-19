CX Institutional Trims Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5,742.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

