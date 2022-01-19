Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and OriginClear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.47%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than OriginClear.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and OriginClear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 29.69 -$8.94 million N/A N/A OriginClear $4.10 million 1.83 $13.26 million N/A N/A

OriginClear has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31% OriginClear -450.17% N/A -909.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics beats OriginClear on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

