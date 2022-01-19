CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 371,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 131,922 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. 14,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.59. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

