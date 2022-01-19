CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of CTMX opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 371,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 522.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 131,922 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

