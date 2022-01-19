Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Up 31.1% in December

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

DAN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. 859,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,707. Dana has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

DAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dana by 120.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Dana by 57.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 288,714 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Dana by 39.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 170,658 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Dana by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dana by 756.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.