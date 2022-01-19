Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Up 31.1% in December

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
DAN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. 859,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,707. Dana has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dana by 120.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Dana by 57.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 288,714 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Dana by 39.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 170,658 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Dana by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dana by 756.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
