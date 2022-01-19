Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.47

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 56302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $575.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $3,903,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

