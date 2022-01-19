DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $4.37 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00010339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $275.55 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00057550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.24 or 0.07404379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,106.97 or 0.99728792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007562 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

