Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce sales of $385.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.80 million and the highest is $390.50 million. Daseke reported sales of $335.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.05 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Daseke stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. 12,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Daseke by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Daseke by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 436,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

